MO Highway Patrol Targeting St. Louis Area Drunk Drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is activating their Alcohol Related Response Enforcement Strike Tea, or Operation A-R-R-E-S-T, to catch drunk drivers and seat belt violators.

Sgt. Al Nothum of Troop C says the program is effective. This month the targeted area is St. Louis County. It's not set-up like your typical DUI checkpoint. In fact troopers are scattered across the county in various places scoping out drivers. Nothum also says Troop C led the state last year in DUI arrest and drivers should know initiatives are year-round not just during the holidays.

"What’s unique about this is they are a team that works together not called to crashes or any other incident they are just there to look for the intoxicated driver get them off the roadway and get back on the roadways and look for another one that’s what they do all night."

"Operation arrest we’ve been doing this for 3 or 4 years now. We pick the top six troopers that produce DUI arrest and we put them together to saturate a different county every couple of months." said Nothum

In 2011, 825 people died on Missouri highways and 30 percent were alcohol related. The special team of 6 will catch at least 15 drunk drivers a night. It's a number troopers want to cut down to keep everyone safe on the roads.

Follow Shawndrea Thomas on Facebook...https://www.facebook.com/ShawndreaThomasFOX2