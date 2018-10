Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTVI) - Maplewood is a growing community and that's evident from all the new businesses opening up. And a large number of business owners are all women.

On March 2nd, you can take part in the "Women Making History" Scavenger Hunt in historic Downtown Maplewood.

Rachelle L'Ecuyer/Maplewood Community Development Director talks about women making history in Maplewood and an event and another female business owner - Chef Cassy Vires/Home Wine Kitchen joined us as well.

Women Making History

Scavenger Hunt

Saturday, March 2nd

Historic Downtown Maplewood

www.cityofmaplewood.com/scavenger