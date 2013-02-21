× Fox News Co-Host Apologizes For Rape Remark

(KTVI) – Fox News co-host Bob Beckel has apologized for a rape remark he made just days ago.

On Tuesday, he asked his co-hosts on “The Five”, “when the last time you heard about a rape on campus?”

The co-hosts interjected and talked about date rape. Beckel came under fire and apologized on Wednesday’s show saying, “Simply put, rape is rape–whether it’s date rape or it’s somebody coming in off the campus trying to rape somebody else. I very strongly feel that way. So, I just want to straighten the record out on that.”

