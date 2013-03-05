× Cell Phone Tower Collapses Into Gravois Schnucks Parking Lot

ST. LOUIS, MO. (KTVI) – Strong winds knocked over a cell phone tower in South St. Louis Tuesday.

“The wind is really bad, and that is a scary thing,” Eric Little said.

Little was shopping in a Schnucks next to the cell phone tower when it snapped in half.

“It could have been a lot worse,” he said. “We feel very lucky that now what got hurt man.”

The cell phone tower was also next to several power lines.

“That could have been really bad,” Little said. “It is just crazy.”

It was the same story in Forest Park.

Joggers battled strong winds that nearly blew some of them over.

They also battled the cold.

“It was freezing out here,” Paulette Jackson said. “I mean really cold.”

People said the wind is what made the weather so bad.

“It is almost unbearable when you feel that wind on your face,” Little said. “This needs to stop.”

This is a picture of what the tower looked like before the collapse: