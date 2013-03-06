× Graphic: Woman Hides Gun, Drugs Inside Private Parts

ADA, OK (KFOR) – Police Oklahoma had an unusual case on their hands after arresting two women.

Warning: video contains adult subject matter which may be too graphic for some viewers



Jennifer Delancy and Christine Dawn Harris were sitting in a car at Dairy Lou Drive Inn in Ada, OK. But drug-sniffing dogs prompted police to take the women into custody and search them.

One of the women admitted to having a hypodermic needle in her shoe and when the other used the restroom, a female officer noticed what appeared to be a revolver handle sticking out for her vaginal area.

