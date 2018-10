Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KTVI) - Police in southeast Missouri have captured three men who escaped from the Butler County Jail.

Rodney Joe Green, Matthew Brandon Cook, and Kade Reaves Stringfellow escaped just before midnight from the jail in Poplar Bluff.

Green was suspected of breaking into a home and shooting the couple inside. Cook and Stringfellow were being held for murder.

The three men were found in a scrap yard east of Poplar Bluff.