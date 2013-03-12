Tim’s Travels: Olde Town Spice Shoppe Recipes for St. Patrick’s Day

Posted 8:25 am, March 12, 2013, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

(KTVI) - St. Patrick's Day is so close you can almost smell the green beer.

And Tim Ezell wants to make sure the holiday leaves a good taste in your mouth. He was in St. Charles Tuesday working on some recipes at the Olde Town Spice Shoppe.