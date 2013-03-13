× Iran Suing “Argo” Producers

(CNN) — First, Iran said it would produce its own cinematic response to “Argo.”

Now, Tehran plans to sue Hollywood filmmakers who contribute to the production of such “anti-Iran” propaganda films.

State-run Press TV reports that Iranian officials have talked to an “internationally-renowned” French lawyer about filing such a suit.

“I will defend Iran against the films like Argo, which are produced in Hollywood to distort the country’s image,” said the lawyer Isabelle Coutant-Peyre, according to the Press TV report.