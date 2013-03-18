× Tiger Woods confirms he’s dating Lindsey Vonn

(CNN) – So, the cat’s out of the bag. Golfing great Tiger Woods confirmed a very loosely kept secret Monday: that he and six-time reigning World Cup downhill skiing champion Lindsey Vonn are an item.

On his Facebook page, Woods wrote: “This season has been great so far and I’m happy with my wins at Torrey and Doral. Something nice that’s happened off the course was meeting Lindsey Vonn. Lindsey and I have been friends for some time, but over the last few months we have become very close and are now dating. We thank you for your support and for respecting our privacy. We want to continue our relationship, privately, as an ordinary couple and continue to compete as athletes.”

Vonn also posted on Facebook, saying: “I guess it wasn’t a well-kept secret but yes, I am dating Tiger Woods. Our relationship evolved from a friendship into something more over these past few months and it has made me very happy. I don’t plan on addressing this further as I would like to keep that part of my life between us, my family and close friends. Thank you for understanding and your continued support! xo LV”

Vonn is currently nursing and rehabilitating a badly injured right knee, hoping to defend her 2010 Olympic downhill gold medal in Sochi, Russia, next year.

At Doral on March 10, Woods won his fifth golf tournament in less than a year. At the Masters, which starts April 11, Woods will attempt to win his 15th major championship, second all-time to Jack Nicklaus.

By Mark Morgenstein

CNN

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2013 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.