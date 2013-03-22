Power Of Blue Foods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Last week we were wearin' and eatin' the green with St. Patricks Day. A good way to get some great nutrition with the Billikens in the NCAA tournament this week is to look for the color blue.

SLU nutrition and dietetics instructor Amy Moore showed Randi some blue super foods that can lead to better health.

Amy explains foods with deeper, richer colors are more nutritious. Also many “blue” foods are superfoods, loaded with nutrients and have extra disease fighting benefits.

Blue and purple foods get their color from a compound called anthocyanins, which has powerful antioxidant properties.

Here are some favortie blue foods: