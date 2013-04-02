St. Louis Home Sales On The Rise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-- Home sales in the St. Louis area are going through the roof giving the economy a much needed boost.

We've heard of flash mobs but what about flash sales, when homes are sold after being on the market for only a day.

The trend started about three month ago indicating, the economy is starting to recover.

Chandra Catchings and her 11-month-old son Jamieson are house hunting. She wants more space than she has now and is confident she will find the perfect home for her family.

Six years after the housing market fell into a slump causing the economy to fall into a recession, it's starting to turn around.

Kelly Hager, CEO of Kelly Hager Group, says houses in the St. Louis area are selling quickly, sometimes within 24 hours of being listed on the market.

Buyers are putting contracts on homes viewed on the internet, sight un-seen, leaving some sellers with several offers on the same house within hours.

It's not just first time home buyers or those looking to upgrade like the Catchings, investors are getting in on the frenzy, too.

Realtors I spoke with say the homes that are flying off the market are well priced and present well.

They are selling in communities all over the St. Louis area. If you're planning to sell your house, now might be the perfect time to do it.