Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTVI) - Medical technology is pretty amazing these days. And sometimes, it's only as amazing as the patients.

Meet Beverly Ulmansiek. She's had not one, but two heart transplants in the past 20 years. Her most recent was in January. Now she's talking about the month of April and National Donate to Life Month.

If you would like more information on how to become and organ donor, visit Washington University/Barnes Jewish Transplant Center website.