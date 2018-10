× Wrong Way Driver Killed On I-70

St. Louis, MO (KTVI) – One person was killed after an accident on I-70 at Shreve. One person has been killed in the accident.

Authorities said a wrong way driver was driving in the westbound lane on I-70 at Shreve. The victim’s name has not been released yet.

The road was closed for some time as crews cleared debris and investigated the cause of the crash.

