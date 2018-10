Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTVI) - Multiple Sclerosis and its complications took the life of Anette Funicello this week at the age of 70. the popular "Mousekateer" childhood star and 1960s film star went public early on about having MS.

Missouri Baptist Medical Center neurologist Dr. Barry Singer is the director of the MS. Center for Innovations in Care. He talks about MS and what progress has been made over the years.

Take part in the MS Walks across Illinois and Missouri this month. FOX 2 is a proud sponsor.

Walk MS.org

Arnold, MO April 13

St. Peters, MO April 13

Edwardsville, Il April 14

Forest Park (St. Louis) April 14

MS Night Walk April 18

Millstadt, Il April 20