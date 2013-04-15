Aundrea and Holly from the Rams talk about the process and how Rams fans can be a part of it. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $25 for VIP.
St. Louis Rams Cheerleader Auditions
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
