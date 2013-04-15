St. Louis Rams Cheerleader Auditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTVI) - For the past four weeks, dozens of talented young women have been vying for a coveted spot on the St. Louis Rams cheerleading squad. And for the 4th straight year, you can be there Tuesday night at the Pageant when the new squad is announced.

Aundrea and Holly from the Rams talk about the process and how Rams fans can be a part of it. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $25 for VIP.