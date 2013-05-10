Police Chase Ends With Bullet Riddled Car In Eureka

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, MO (KTVI) - A police chase started as a routine traffic stop and ended with shots fired in a residential area in Eureka.

The Illinois State Police sent information to the Missouri State Highway Patrol about a suspect that was wanted for questioning, and the vehicle description he was driving.

Police attempted to pull the car over earlier Friday in Franklin County, a high speed chase immediately followed.

The suspect, who was later identified as Jose H. Garcia, 49, of Desplaines, Illinois, fled police along Interstate 44 in Franklin County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said they were able to spike the Garcia’s tires near the Highway 109 exit in Eureka.

The chase continued south of Interstate 44 into this residential neighborhood on the 300 block of Williams Drive.

The police were able to bring the Garcia's car to a stop, and that is when neighbors say gunfire sounds filled this normally quiet neighborhood.

There is no update on the Garcia's condition.

Police are still investigating the scene of this crime.