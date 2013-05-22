× Darius Rucker’s Viral Response To A Racist Tweet

(KTVI) – Former Hootie and the Blowfish lead singer Darius Rucker got a nasty tweet over the weekend. His response has made headlines. Rucker is now a Country Music artist. He just released his third studio album, True Believer.”

The tweet came from a country music fan who said, “Leave country to the white folk”.

Rucker’s response, “WOW. Is this 2013 or 1913” Ill take my grand ole Opry membership and leave your racism. Wow.

“@pqkullman: @dariusrucker Leave country to the white folk”. WOW. Is this 2013 or 1913 — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) May 19, 2013

“@pqkullman: @dariusrucker Leave country to the white folk”. Ill take my grand ole Opry membership and leave your racism. Wow — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) May 19, 2013

The twitter account that the racist tweet came from has been hacked. The account description now says, “This previously racist profile has been re-registered to promote good things & not hatred. I am not the original one who made a racist comment to Dairus Rucker”