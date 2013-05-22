Daycare Owner Robbed At Gunpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-- The owner of a south St. Louis daycare was robbed at gunpoint in front of her business. Owner Regina McIntyre said, "I was terrified it was sad in broad daylight."

McIntyre has owned Magic Moments Learning Center for two years at the corner of Broadway and Miami. Every month she would take employees paychecks to a nearby bank and cash them so workers could avoid a check cashing fee. That was the case until last Wednesday.

McIntyre said, "They was running at full speed toward me."

Surveillance video shows McIntrye returning to the daycare from the bank. She saw two masked men approaching and she ran for the daycare center door but it was locked. She doubled back to the car. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and took her purse and $7,000 inside and both suspect run away.

Amber Schmidt an employee said, "It was real scary, I heard Miss Regina screaming, it was real scary." McIntyre added, "Yeah, I was scared for my life guys these days 21, 22, they pull out a gun anybody should be afraid of their life you never what happens. Sometimes you give them stuff and they still shoot you."

She's grateful none of the 40 children who attend the learning center was injured. The children may have to pay for the crime. McIntyre planned to install $10,000 worth of new playground equipment. But, the robbery put that all on hold.

McIntyre said, "It's very sad I feel like they stole from the kids basically. I would love my money back but I know that's not going to happen."

A witness may have recognized the suspects. Police have strong leads and hope to make arrests soon.