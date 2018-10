Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, MO (KTVI) - On this Memorial Day, we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country - the fallen veterans. Many of our military personnel have come home with lasting effects like post-traumatic stress disorder. Even years after service it can affect their sleep and their lives.

Dr. Joseph Ojile is from the Clayton Sleep Institute and spoke with John Pertzborn about sleep and PTSD.

