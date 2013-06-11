× Florissant man charged in crime spree

CLAYTON, MO. (KTVI) – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has issued multiple warrants against 20-year-old Joshua J. Cosby, of Florissant. Police say Cosby is responsible for numerous armed street and business robberies in the Florissant area.

Police say Cosby robbed a Dollar General store back on February 23, 2013; fleeing that scene only to rob a woman exiting her car, directly behind the Dollar General store.

Florissant police say they have linked Cosby to robberies committed on February 29th.

He’s being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center in Clayton, without bond.

Cosby has been charged with:

4 counts of first degree robbery

3 counts of first degree attempted robbery

8 counts of armed criminal action