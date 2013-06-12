× Police Find Missing 81-Year-Old Man With Dementia

ST. CHARLES, MO (KTVI) – A man suffering from diabetes and dementia has been found after being missing for 35 hours.

James Norman Moon, 81, wandered away from his home near on Highway Y in O’Fallon, Mo. at around 5:30am on Tuesday. He was found in Palmyra, Mo., approximately 86 miles from his home in St. Charles County. The local police department has provided him with food/drink while he awaits the arrival of his family.

His family was concerned about him succumbing to the heat.