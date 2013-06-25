Fire Burns at Junkyard in Hillsdale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HILLSDALE, MO (KTVI) - Four fire departments rushed to a North-County auto yard, where several cars burned early Tuesday morning. Investigators think someone set the fire.

Brock Auto Parts and Recycling straddles Kienlen Avenue at Idadale in Hillsdale. Witnesses said they saw a fire and heard explosions on the east side of Kienlen. So, they called Hillsdale police around 5 a.m.

Mid-County firefighters found several cars burning in the back of the lot. Community, Jennings, Northeast and University City Fire Departments showed up and helped knock this fire down quickly. But, crews stuck around to make sure the fire was out for good.

The owner, Roger Brock, said thieves have cut the fence before and used power saws to steal catalytic converters. But, the saws cause a spark which can cause a fire. A tow operator said some of the cars may have still had gas tanks and tires before they could be recycled. He also heard several explosions Tuesday morning.

Mid-county firefighters stayed on the yard, investigating. But, they said the initial finding was that this fire was suspicious in nature.

Brock wanted to thank all the police officers and firefighters for their work in the warm and humid morning.

