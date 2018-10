Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, MO. (KTVI) – A dispute over a woman, leads to a fatal shooting in Florissant. Police say, 25-year-old Dale Hayes is charged with shooting 31-year-old Simeon Brown.

Investigators say the two men were fighting over a woman in the 3200 block of Cross Keys Drive in Florissant at the Cross keys apartments.

When Brown was shot and killed, around 2:30 am Saturday morning.

Hayes is being held in the St. Louis County Justice Center, on $250,000.00 bond.