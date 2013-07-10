Police Department Will No Longer Patrol In Troubled Village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VELDA CITY, MO (KTVI)-- At midnight Wednesday the Velda City Police Department will stop providing service to the Village of Uplands Park.

It leaves residents without any police presence.

The village lost its own police department after the Uplands Park Board of Directors and the police department was accused of corruption.

Velda City began duties in Dec. of 2012, but the relationship has become strained.

The village ended its contract with Velda City, but it still owes the city more than $10,000, according to the Velda City Police Department.

Residents said they are the people who are going to pay the price.

"We don't know what we are supposed to do now," James Jackson said. "It is basically inviting criminals into this neighborhood."

Jackson blames the board of directors.

"They messed it up with our police department and now we nothing," he said.

The St. Louis County Police Department will respond to calls in Uplands Park moving forward, but only to emergencies like shootings or home invasions.

"This is just something that makes me want to move," Jackson said.