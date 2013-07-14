Annual Jon Brough Blood Drive Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTVI)-Former Belleville Police Sgt. Sgt. Jon Brough was shot in the face in the line of duty on November 10th, 2006. He received 25 units of blood within 5 days. He has also undergone multiple surgeries that required even more blood.

Sgt. Jon Brough says he`s alive today because blood was available when he needed it. Now he’s hoping others will step to donate much needed blood so it is there when others need it most.

The Annual Jon Brough Blood Drive will be held Tuesday, July 16 from 2 to 7pm at the Quail Club on Concordia Church Road in Belleville, IL. Call Bob Jones at (618) 410-5152 or visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code QUAILCLUB to make an appointment.

Brough is also involved with The September 11 Memorial Walkway of Southern Illinois. The Memorial will honor victims of the attacks and those who risked their lives to save others and will be located at the Belleville, IL Fire Department Administration Office at Illinois Route 15 and Illinois Route 159. It will feature a 7,100-pound steel remnant of the World Trade Center as the centerpiece.

More information: September 11 Memorial Walkway of Southern Illinois