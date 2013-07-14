× Where (and when) do you use your smartphone: Bedroom? Church?

(CNN) — So what’s the most compromising situation you’ve found yourself in with your smartphone?

Nearly one in 10 people say they’ve used their phone during sex, according to the 2013 Mobile Consumer Habits survey released this month.

The survey conducted by Harris Interactive on behalf of Jumio, a mobile credit card verification and validation company, also found that 12% of the respondents admitted to using their phone in the shower, while 19% acknowledged using it a church.

“People view their smartphones as an extension of themselves, taking them everywhere they go — even the most unorthodox places — from the shower to their commute, from the dinner table to the bedroom,” Marc Barach, Jumio’s chief marketing and strategy officer, said in a statement.

Overall, the survey found that about three-quarters of those polled, or 72%, said they were within five feet of their device the majority of the time, according to Jumio.

More than 55% of the respondents admit to using their smartphone while driving. It was unclear from the detail provided by Jumio whether the use of a smartphone meant phone calls, text or video messages, use of the Internet or some other application.

The survey was conducted among 2,021 online users in the United States between June 13 and 17, according to Jumio. Of the respondents, 1,102 were smartphone owners or users, the company said.

The online survey is not based on a probability sample, Jumio said. The company did not provide a copy of the survey questions.

Of those who admitted to using their smartphone during sex, the number was significantly higher among those between the ages of 18 and 34. One in five, or 20%, admitted to using it.

It also found that of those who admitted to using their smartphone during sex, 12% said it gets in the way of their relationship.

Among the survey’s other findings:

— More than two-thirds, or 35%, of those polled admitted to using their smartphone in a movie theater.

— Two thirds, or 33%, admit to using the device during a dinner date.

— Two-thirds, or 32%, say they have used their smartphone during a child’s event or a school function.

The survey also found that three in 10 adults, or 29%, admitted to snooping on someone else’s phone.

Of those, two in five, or 42%, of people who were single admitted to snooping, while one out of four, or 25%, of those who were married admitted to it.

By Chelsea J. Carter