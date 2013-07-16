Person of interest in custody for fatal hit and run accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Update: Kevin Powell, a person of interest in this case, has been located by police.

CAHOKIA, IL (KTVI)-- Police are searching for a teen believed to be connected in the hit-and-run death of a Cahokia boy last Thursday.

Nine-year old Fabian Teson died of his injuries after he was hit while riding his bike.

Right now investigators are looking for 17-year-old Kevin Powell. At this point he’s only a person of interest. Sheriff Watson also says they found a car at Laclede’s Landing in St. Louis that could be part of the incident.

“This case a little boy was struck on a bike you stop get out of the car you try to help the situation then it’s an accident. When it gets to this point is it an accident or not, that’s what we have to do in this investigation.” said Watson

Visitation and funeral services for Fabian are set for Thursday night at the Braun Colonial Funeral Home in Cahokia.

