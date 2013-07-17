Officer injured in accident on Page Ave.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (KTVI)-- A car accident sends a St. Louis County police officer to the hospital.

This happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday on westbound Page at Ball Drive.

According to police, an officer was traveling along the west bound lanes of Page Avenue when he somehow collided with another car. There were two women inside of a grey suv. All three were transported to local hospitals.

St. Louis County police have confirmed that the officer has suffered a head injury and was talking during transport and is expected to be ok.

So far there is no word on the condition of the two women.

