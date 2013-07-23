Billy Ray & Tish Cyrus call off divorce

The singer/actor and his wife, Tish, have called off their divorce, according to a statement from the couple.

“We both woke up and realized we love each other and decided we want to stay together,” the statement said. “We both went into couples therapy, something we haven’t done in 22 years of being together, and it’s brought us closer together and really opened up our communication in amazing ways.”

The pair announced in June that they had split. They have five children together, including actress Miley Cyrus.

In announcing their reconciliation, Tish Cyrus pointed to the pressures of being married while in the public eye. “We’ve had rough times but we both realized we didn’t want to be another statistic and wanted to make it work,” she added in the statement.

By Lisa Respers France