Wentzville man killed in motorcycle accident

LINCOLN COUNTY, MO. (KTVI) – A Wentzville man died after a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon, just after 4:40 pm. The Missouir Stat Highway Patrol says that Daniel Kopp, 51, was traveling southbound on Route J, just south of Pear Tree Road, at 4:40 p.m. when he failed to make a curve to the left and veered off the right side of the road.

Kopp was ejected from his 2002 Yamaha FZ1 motorcycle, which overturned throwing him from the bike.

Kopp was taken to the Lincoln County Medical Center by ambulance, but was pronounced dead just after 6 p.m.

