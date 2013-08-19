Jury reaches verdict Andrea Sneiderman case

ATLANTA, GA — A Georgia jury has found Andrea Sneiderman guilty of hindering the apprehension of a criminal, concealing material facts, perjury and making false statements related to the shooting death of her husband.

The jury found her not guilty on several counts of perjury and making false statements as well.

Authorities accused her of hindering the investigation into her husband’s murder outside a suburban Atlanta day care.

Rusty Sneiderman, a Harvard-educated businessman, was gunned down the morning of November 18, 2010, in a Dunwoody parking lot less than 30 feet from where young children were playing.

Last year, a jury found Hemy Neuman — who was Andrea Sneiderman’s boss and her lover — guilty of murder but mentally ill. He’s now serving a sentence of life in prison.