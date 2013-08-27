Wolf attacks teen in Minnesota

LAKE WINNIBIGOSHISH, MN – A Minnesota teenager is recovering after he was viciously attacked by a grey wolf. State wildlife officials believe it may be the first such attack in state history. Investigators are trying to determine if rabies is to blame for the attack.

State wildlife experts call Saturday’s attack freakish and unprecedented. It was 4amand 16-year-old Noah Graham was sleeping outside a tent in the west Winne Campground. That’s when the 75 pound male grey wolf clamped its jaws onto his skull. His laceration required 17 staples to close and has several puncture wounds behind the ear. He’s already begun a regimen to fight off potential rabies.

Still, the question is why did this lone wolf attack? After it was captured and killed, an exam showed the wolf had a deformed jaw that may have made it less effective hunting down wild prey.

Veterinarians are using DNA from the wound to verify that the dead wolf was responsible for the attack. They’re also testing the dead animal for rabies.