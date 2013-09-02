Gateway Cup bike race zips through south St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a big event that draws plenty of spectators to all of the different venues beginning with Layfette Square on Friday night, Francis park in South St. Louis on Saturday, the Giro Della Montagna on The Hill on Sunday before wrapping up in Benton Park. For the riders, its a chance to race for prizes and to enjoy what St. Louis has to offer. They notice the crowds and appreciate the support of all the fans.

Many of the casual fans might not understand this style of criterium racing, with winners of each race and then an overall point winner for all four races and the teamwork invovled during the race.

The Gateway Cup is the unofficial end of the road racing season in St. Louis. Many of these riders will move on to cyclo-cross racing which is a completely different syle of bike racing. University City will host a major cyclo-cross race at Hemann Park the last weekend in October.

More Information: GatewayCup.com