Bikers allegedly assault falsely accused kids in North County

OVERLAND, MO (KTVI)-- Overland police are investigating after three men allegedly assaulted a group of middle school students.

Natasha Wright was at work when she learned two men on motorcycles and one in a car verbally assaulted five children, including her 12-year-old daughter.

"The one in the car started calling them "n......" and S-O-Bs and telling them they were going to kill them," said Wright.

The students were walking home from Ritenour Middle School, when the men allegedly stopped them on Brown Road near Argyle, shouting racial slurs and threats.

Rolani Rutledge says one of the men jumped off of his motorcycle and charged the kids. "He was very, very aggravated and upset. He was red in the face. That's how mad he was. He physically grabbed out to one of the kids. If our neighbor wasn't here, he would have grabbed one of the kids and did physical harm," said Rutledge.

The neighbor who does not want to be identified says she stood on the side walk between the man and the children and called 911.

"I was so frightened for the children, I put my life in danger to protect the children," the neighbor stated.

When Overland police arrived, witnesses say one of the men reported the children spit and threw rocks at his house, an accusation they deny.

Chief Michael Laws says an investigation was conducted, and the case has been turned over to the prosecutor. "The officer did investigate that and wrote a police report...complaints were signed in municipal court," said Laws.

Wright says the children didn't have anything to do with the incident the man complained about. "My daughter is upset and frightened because somebody verbally assaulted her and tried to snatch her over something she knows absolutely nothing about." Wright went on to say she wants the men to be charged. "I want the three men to be held accountable for what they did, not only to my daughter, but to these kids."