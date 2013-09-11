Missouri House lets Gov. Nixon’s veto of income tax bill stand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KTVI) - A mixed bag for Governor Jay Nixon. He won two major victories during Wednesday's veto session. But, the Republican dominated legislature overrode ten of his vetoes.

Nixon won GOP support for his vetoes against a gun rights law he said was unconstitutional and a controversial tax cut plan. He spent the summer campaigning against the tax cut bill while supporters ran a heavy buy of television commercials arguing tax cuts will spur the economy and produce more tax revenue down the road.



The tax bill would have changed many tax laws in the state of Missouri. Proponents said the bill would cut individual and corporate taxes and encourage more businesses to move to Missouri. Opponents say the tax benefits will be insignificant, and the bill will result in immediate cuts in state revenue. These deep cuts will harm a number of state programs, specifically public schools and higher education in the state.

Gov. Nixon was pleased with the results from the House.

Gov. Jay Nixon issued the following statement on the Missouri Senate’s vote to sustain his veto of House Bill 436.

“Missourians deserve common sense solutions that move Missouri forward,” Gov. Nixon said. “As a gun owner and supporter of the Second Amendment, I applaud the bipartisan vote in the Senate to sustain my veto of this unnecessary, unconstitutional and unsafe nullification bill.”

