Governor Nixon loosens purse strings but still reaps criticism

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KTVI)– One day after the end of the Legislative Veto Session, Governor Jay Nixon released portions of the $400 million in revenue he had been holding back in case the tax cut became law. Funding for education, mental health and several other budgets was returned. The refunds total 215.2 million dollars.

Most of the remaining money is tied to a two year capital budget. It is being withheld pending the review of a recent arbitrator’s decision over the payments to states from the Master Tobacco Settlement Agreement.

Republican Rep. Rick Stream of Kirkwood who chairs the House Budget Committee criticized the governor for “playing political games.” Thursday he called on Nixon to release all the withheld tax dollars. Stream described Nixon’s action to withhold the dollars as holding the tax dollars “hostage” so he could “exert political pressure on lawmakers to sustain his veto.”