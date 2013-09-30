Cards Sweep Cubs, Finish 1st in NL, Await Reds or Pirates in Playoffs

In the Cardinals win on Sunday, Jake Westbrook got the start, but pitched only the first inning. Cards manager Mike Matheny allowed Westbrook to start the game, rewarding him for his service to the Cardinals. Westbrook has been battling elbow problems this season and will become a free agent. Joe Kelly relieved Westbrook and threw five and a third shutout innings. The Cardinals offense was paced by RBI hits by Jon Jay, Daniel Descalso, Shane Robinson and Tony Cruz.
Here's the locker room report, with the Cardinals commenting on finishing first in the National League, the upcoming playoff matchup with either the Pirates or Reds, and Mike Matheny on how he honored Yadier Molina right after the game started on Sunday.