Cards Sweep Cubs, Finish 1st in NL, Await Reds or Pirates in Playoffs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Cardinals on Sunday completed a three game sweep of the Cubs in winning 4-0. The victory gives the Cardinals a final regular season record of 97-65, best record in the National League. That means the Redbirds have the top seed in the NL Playoffs. They will play the winner of the NL Wild Card game between the Reds and the Pirates. Those two teams play Tuesday night in Pittsburgh. The winner comes to St. Louis to play the Cardinals on Thursday in Game One of the NLDS. The series will be a best 3 of 5 games.

In the Cardinals win on Sunday, Jake Westbrook got the start, but pitched only the first inning. Cards manager Mike Matheny allowed Westbrook to start the game, rewarding him for his service to the Cardinals. Westbrook has been battling elbow problems this season and will become a free agent. Joe Kelly relieved Westbrook and threw five and a third shutout innings. The Cardinals offense was paced by RBI hits by Jon Jay, Daniel Descalso, Shane Robinson and Tony Cruz.

Here's the locker room report, with the Cardinals commenting on finishing first in the National League, the upcoming playoff matchup with either the Pirates or Reds, and Mike Matheny on how he honored Yadier Molina right after the game started on Sunday.