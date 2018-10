This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

× Workers clean up Busch for National League Championship Series ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – A worker sprays down the seating area on the first base side of Busch Stadium in St. Louis on October 10, 2013. St. Louis defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates, 6-1 in Game 5 of the National League Division Series and earned the right to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on October 11, 2013. UPI/Bill Greenblatt Filed in: News Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email