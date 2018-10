Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FENTON, MO (KTVI) - Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested two men for two robberies earlier this week.

Joshua Benton, 20, and Patrick Rubach, 24, are charged with first degree robbery. The Sherriff's office says Benton called the office on Thursday and reported that his roommate, Rubach, committed the robberies at a High Ridge Circle K and a Fenton Steak-N-Shake. After deputies arrived they arrested both men in the case.

They are being held on a quarter million dollars cash only bond.

