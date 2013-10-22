× St. Louis, Boston Archbishops make charitable World Series wager

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- The 2013 World Series is pitting the St. Louis Cardinals against the Boston Red Sox. Now the leaders of those two cities’ large Catholic populations are getting in on the act.

The Archbishop of St. Louis, Most Rev. Robert J. Carlson, is sending a friendly wager to his counterpart in Boston, Cardinal Sean O’Malley. He is hoping not to see a repeat of the 2004 World Series where the Cardinals were swept by Boston.

If the St. Louis Cardinals win the series, Cardinal Sean O’Malley will make a $100 donation to Catholic Charities St. Louis, and if the Boston Red win, Archbishop Carlson will make a $100 donation to Catholic Charities Boston.

The Archbishops are both praying for a well fought contest and no injuries.

Website: Catholic Charities St. Louis