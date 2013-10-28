Woman giggling while holding up Molina SU2C sign talks to FOX 2

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - It was the sign seen across Cardinal Nation. What appears to be a Boston Red Sox fan giggling during the solemn Stand Up To Cancer moment at World Series Game 4. It was Her name is Sarah Newlon.
Chris Higgins got hold of her as she was leaving town. She says it's all a mistake. She's a hug Cardinals fan and she and her companion were laughing about being on the JumboTron. She goes on to say she wrote "Molina" because he's her inspiration to be strong.
A lot of people got the wrong impression when they saw the video. A man is laughing and a woman is holding up her SU2C sign where she has filled in "Molina." Everyone else wrote the name of a friend or loved one fighting cancer. No one else around them was laughing.
Social media lit up right after the scene was shown on TV.
https://twitter.com/SarahNewlon/status/394676819040796672
Janie Gausmann
editing. wow.
Kristofferson Jerry
Where’s the editing? She admitted to doing it and it’s RIGHT THERE.
Ed McNiff
No kidding, just wow!
Kristofferson Jerry
I would have made up that LIE too if I were you young lady. Still no reason to make a big news story of this though.
Liz G.
Goes to show you that you better not pick your nose, someone is watching.
Jeanne S
In no way would she ever laugh or make fun of cancer……that is exactly what she did!!! And they were laughing and carrying on before she ever knew the Jumbo Tron was on her!!
Tony
it’s a free country
Emily
I love excuses. Why can’t anyone ever own up to their mistakes anymore? A simply “I am so sorry. I got caught up in the moment and acted inappropriately and am so ashamed of my behavior” is a lot better than the BS she spewed trying to back track.
cettina
I’m not sure who she was talking about being 2 time cancer survior but why wouldn’t she put that persons name on the card?!! You would think that if someone has survived cancer twice it would be an inspiration to anyone!!! I lost my father, 4 couisns and some friends to this horrible disease!
Sharon Ann Wendel
cancer is no laughing matter…….. cancer took my son at age 19 just 6 yrs ago.she has never been touched by cancer or she would not be laughing.thats just sad.
Dennis P. Quinn
It appears the gentleman in front of the laughing lad was about to clear the air.
lisa
Give her a break . I really think she is sincere it was an honest mistake.
GO CARDS
Marie
lets find the guy in front of them and see what he was turning around to say…He doesn’t look at too pleased…
