Suicidal man with rifle in custody after standoff in corn field

Posted 3:14 pm, November 4, 2013, by , Updated at 05:23PM, November 4, 2013
O'FALLON (KTVI) - A standoff has ended peacefully after a man threatened to harm himself in a corn field in rural St. Charles County.

Police say the man was distraught because he is going through a divorce. They say he drove to the field and set his car on fire because he wanted officers to kill him. The man had a high powered weapon.

Police had a helicopter over the area. The SWAT Team communicated with the suspect by a public address (PA) system from an armored truck.

After two hours, the SWAT Team talked the man into surrendering. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. No charges will be filed.

Highway 79 and Y have re-opened.

  • chrystal

    I live on 79. Cops are all gone now, so I’m guessing the guy has been detained in some way or another. That was crazy.

