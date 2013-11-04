Suicidal man with rifle in custody after standoff in corn field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON (KTVI) - A standoff has ended peacefully after a man threatened to harm himself in a corn field in rural St. Charles County.

Police say the man was distraught because he is going through a divorce. They say he drove to the field and set his car on fire because he wanted officers to kill him. The man had a high powered weapon.

Police had a helicopter over the area. The SWAT Team communicated with the suspect by a public address (PA) system from an armored truck.

After two hours, the SWAT Team talked the man into surrendering. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. No charges will be filed.

Highway 79 and Y have re-opened.