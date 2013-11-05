Woman found dead in home with two small children inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-- A young brother and sister are left to take care of themselves for at least two days after their mother dies in bed.

The sad discovery was made Tuesday morning in the 7100 block of Ellendale Place in West St. Louis.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the woman`s name had not been released but police say she was 36 years old.

The woman`s sister called police concerned that she had not heard from her sister in a couple of days.

When police arrived, they found the woman`s two children--- a one year old boy and a three year old girl--- inside the house.

"There were signs in the house that at least one of the kids, probably the three-year-old tried to get to some cereal and other food in the house, but the one-year-old seemed a little more dehydrated and malnourished than the three year old," said St. Louis Police Capt. William Swiderski.

The children were taken to the hospital, but it`s believed they are going to be okay and will be living with family.

An autopsy will determine the exact cause of death, but police say there were no signs of foul play or drug use, and that the woman had been under a medical doctor`s care for a condition that could reasonably explain her sudden death.

Police say the father lives in the areabut they do not think he had been living in the house.

Neighbors say the mother worked as a hair dresser, and was a sweet woman devoted to her children.

They had just seen her out raking leaves on Sunday.

