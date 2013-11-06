DAVE MURRAY’S LATEST FORECAST AND DISCO…THURSDAY…NOVEMBER 7, 2013

Dave Murray’s latest stl forecast and weather disco…For thursday…November 7, 2013.

*** A nice shot of Canadian cold into Friday morning…below average temperatures for early November…then we start to bounce around a little Friday afternoon and for the 3-day holiday weekend. The next important storm system will be Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.***

My STL winter forecast will be out Thursday…November 21st…9PM…Our winter Stormfest…Saturday November 9th at …11am

Thursday:

Partly sunny skies, lighter winds and chilly

Winds: Northwest 5-15 m.p.h.

High: 53 degrees.

Thursday night:

Clear skies and cold

Winds: Northwest 5-10 m.p.h.

Low: 32 degrees.

Friday:

Partly sunny and cool

Winds: East 5-15 m.p.h.

High: 57 degrees

Quiet weather over the long holiday weekend…cool days and chilly night.

THE WEATHER DISCO:

If you are a weather watcher…you had to love that cold front kicking by on Wednesday…good stuff…now its all about a large dome of Canadian high pressure dropping in over the middle of the nation…quiet weather…but a rather cold run of weather today into Friday morning…chilly today…near freezing overnight. The holiday weekend is quiet…a little bounce of temperatures but okay for November. The next system is Tuesday and Wednesday of next week…”mainly” a rain event…yes mainly…there is a shot that we could see a little snow out of the tail end of this…a long way off…we give it some time

