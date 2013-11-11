CHICAGO, IL – On Friday, about 100 atheists, agnostics and humanists will gather as Chicago’s franchise of the Sunday Assembly. The movement creates a sense of community with lectures, comedy, rocking tunes and social media. (Posted on: November 7, 2013)
Atheist church expands to Chicago
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Chance the Rapper giving $1M to boost mental health services
-
Jury convicts Chicago officer of 2nd-degree murder in Laquan McDonald case
-
Legendary Chicago blues guitarist Otis Rush dies at 84
-
Trafficker sentenced for shipping heroin, cocaine via Amtrak
-
Thousands raised for daughters of Chicago police officer convicted of killing Laquan McDonald
-
-
Illinois-Chicago to offer free rides to state’s top students
-
Boy, 2, dies after being shot in neck in Chicago
-
Mother charged with attempting to drown 3-year-old son
-
Graduate student at Northwestern killed in Chicago shooting
-
87-year-old to become oldest Chicago Triathlon competitor
-
-
Chicago activist aiming to shut down expressway near O’Hare
-
Rauner, Pritzker to meet for first debate Thursday night
-
Groups challenging Illinois panhandling ordinances