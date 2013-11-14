× Boil water advisory lifted for UMSL area

UPDATE: A precautionary boil water advisory issued for customers in the UMSL area has been lifted, after water quality tests confirmed that the water is good for consumption.

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)– Missouri American Water has issued a boil water advisory for the UMSL area as a precautionary measure due to a large water main break.

This precautionary boil advisory applies to approximately 2,200 Missouri American Water customers living in parts of Bel Ridge, Belle Rive, Bel Nor, Normandy and St. John. It includes the University of Missouri, St. Louis Campus.

Generally the area is defined by the following roads.

· South of Highway 70

· East of Highway 170

· North of St. Charles Rock Road

· West of Bel Aire

Customers in the affected area have been notified by phone and will receive a call again when the advisory is lifted.

All classes in the Normandy School District will be cancelled Friday. However, all district offices will be open. This does not include transfer students.

Incarnate Word Red Knight is asking all students bring a water bottle to drink water. There will be hand sanitizers in the bathrooms to wash hands. School will be happening as normal.

Missouri American Water hopes to lift the advisory by Friday afternoon.