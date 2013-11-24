Cold temps can’t keep diehard football tailgaters inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Temperatures dipped into the low teens Sunday morning but that didn’t stop football fans from coming out early to start tailgating outside the Edward Jones Dome. Armed with heaters, fire pits, and warm grills, fans bundled up to get ready for the big game between the Chicago Bears and the St. Louis Rams. Kickoff is at noon.

The cold can be a serious concern for those who struggle to pay utility bills. If you know someone who needs help, please contact Heat Up St. Louis. You can call them at 314-241-7668 or visit their website.