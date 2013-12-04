× Nelly voices Mizzou fans’ frustration with ESPN on Twitter

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Nelly sent a tweet on Wednesday that has Mizzou fans fired up. Auburn won their game against Alabama in dramatic, high profile fashion last weekend. Nationally, everyone is talking about it. But now, like many Mizzou fans, Nelly believes no one is noticing the Tigers from Alabama have an opponent Saturday in the SEC Championship Game. There has been little talk about Mizzou.

Nelly tweeted, “Is it just me that feels alil disrespected that @espn is talking like AU has already won the SEC title..!Like the ZOU ain’t bout that life.”

The post is one of the top trending tweets in St. Louis on Wednesday. It has been retweeted over 1,000 times.

Is it just me that feels alil disrespected that @espn is talking like AU has already won the SEC title..!Like the ZOU ain't bout that life — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) December 4, 2013

Those discounting Mizzou’s chances this weekend may want to compare the common opponents of the two teams this season”

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch created an infographic that takes a look at Mizzou football’s winning percentage over the years. Click on the graphic to see the interactive features of the graph.