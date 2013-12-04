Nelly voices Mizzou fans’ frustration with ESPN on Twitter
ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Nelly sent a tweet on Wednesday that has Mizzou fans fired up. Auburn won their game against Alabama in dramatic, high profile fashion last weekend. Nationally, everyone is talking about it. But now, like many Mizzou fans, Nelly believes no one is noticing the Tigers from Alabama have an opponent Saturday in the SEC Championship Game. There has been little talk about Mizzou.
Nelly tweeted, “Is it just me that feels alil disrespected that @espn is talking like AU has already won the SEC title..!Like the ZOU ain’t bout that life.”
The post is one of the top trending tweets in St. Louis on Wednesday. It has been retweeted over 1,000 times.
Those discounting Mizzou’s chances this weekend may want to compare the common opponents of the two teams this season”
Check the schedules out here:
.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch created an infographic that takes a look at Mizzou football’s winning percentage over the years. Click on the graphic to see the interactive features of the graph.
fuzz610
He is 100% correct! I don’t get it but I’ve been watching CBF Daily and getting really tired of Seahorn and Finebaum talking down MIZZOU.
Les
Im not surprised…..just look at how much disrespect ESPN gives to the St. Louis Cardinals, who are and have been a top contender for the last few years now. Instead, you see all the coverage given to preferred teams, like the yankees, dodgers, and the red sox….in my opinion, it seems as though whenever a Missouri team wins anything, ESPN would rather wait until next season to cover that particular sport…lol
Showme89
Tigers from Auburn**
Keeks
Auburn is located in Alabama. I think that’s what they were getting at.
vballfann
It amazes me how Mizzou’s volleyball team are SEC champions and don’t even get mentioned by any STL news stations.
Matt
Lol this guy obvi doesn’t watch the news. Theyost certainly were!
William Hall
It is all about $….Auburn is in Atlanta and that is a much larger TV market than MO. They hope we lose so a bigger market can get inolved….
TigerChris
Auburn is not in Atlanta. They aren’t even in the same state.
Atlanta is a city in Georgia and Auburn is a city in Alabama.
I agree that we (MIZZOU) aren’t getting the respect we deserve, though.
M-I-Z!
Mary
While I wish more attention was giving to Mizzou I am getting comfortable with the fact that with attention comes expectation that feeds into stress, something our Tigers can do without. Media.. continue courting Auburn and leave us alone. There will be time to talk about Mizzou after we are the SEC Champs!
Tony DiChiro
I am and have been a Missouri Tiger fan for many years now. This is nothing new and can only be changed by winning in this conference on a consistent basis. I said the same thing after we beat A&M. What nothing in the news. It’s really kinda good though. We may be able to sneak up and do our talking where we have all year, on the field. MIZ!
Jluv
No surprise at all…look how they treated our STL Cards!!! We were in the World Series and they barely mentioned us in their broadcast!!
Michael J.iggins
Here is the REAL disrespect….When MIZZOURI wins the SEC championship….& if Ohio St. or Fla St Loses….Will this be enough for MIZZOU to play in National Championship Game or is this the reason that they ranked Bama ahead of Mizzou in the polls to discourage this thought?…..fOOD 4 tHOUGHT!!!…IJS…
TigerChris
If we (Mizzou) beat Auburn, who beat Alabama and are currently ranked above them, it would VERY hard to make the call that we should not be ranked ahead of Alabama. Especially as we would have the same amounts of losses but one more win then Bama in that scenario.
DaninSTL
MU fans are the master of disrespect for other schools so big deal.
juggalokevin
I think that there is nothing wrong with wat nelly put on twitter I agree with him its like espn is saying that AU has already won i mean yea AU had a great game against Alabama but that was it and people still think that MIZZOU cant hang with the big dogs even tho the just proved that they can
Paige
I am an Auburn Tiger, and believe me when I say none of us with a brain are discounting Mizzou. I mean, coming from last season it has made a “fairy tale” type story that media has latched onto. I’m glad Mizzou is finally in a conference that shows how strong it is. Atlanta is an easy two hour drive from Auburn so lots of fans will be there, and we are very loud. Don’t be fooled by what Bammers say; we are a nice bunch with no ego. We’ve been looked down enough by “big brother” that most of us learned humility and class. Go SEC and War Eagle.
Johnny
Lol Missouri ain’t the Midwest. Midwest teams like the Green Bay Packers and Michigan get plenty of coverage. Missouri is upper South like Tennessee and Arkansas. You’ll never get the coverage you want unless you force them to cover you
Courtney
I am an Alabama fan over here. Once again, I congratulate the Auburn Tigers win over us. Media trying to hype up that Auburn will be Missouri just because Auburn beat us. Missouri ain’t no joke this year. Oh yeah, how are you going to call us Bammers when Auburn is in the state of Alabama as well? That doesn’t make any sense to me. I’ll admit, we do have some folks that take this Alabama football to the extreme. To you Auburn fans, some of ya’ll take it to the extreme as well. I really think that’s crazy for somebody from the State of Alabama that is an Auburn fan want to call us Bammers. If we are some Bammers, what does that make you?
MIZChris
I kind of want to print off this response on nice, fancy paper stock and frame it as some form of contemporary art. People will come to my house and state at it for a while and say “What does it mean?” And I’ll say “It means anything you want it to mean.” And they’ll “get it”.
Thank you for this.
