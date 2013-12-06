× Reports: Beltran agrees to 3 year deal with Yankees

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)– Several reports say that the New York Yankees and Carlos Beltran have agreed to a three year deal.

Cardinals OF Carlos Beltran became a free agent after the 2013 World Series.

Reports say the deal is $15 million per year.

Beltran was a two-time All-Star in two years with the Cardinals, hitting 56 home runs.

BREAKING: Source says Yankees and Carlos Beltran have agreed to a three-year deal. More details to come. — Mark Feinsand (@FeinsandNYDN) December 7, 2013

The Beltran contract with Yankees is $15m per year, three years, source says. — Tim Brown (@TBrownYahoo) December 7, 2013

REPORTS: Carlos Beltran agrees to 3-year deal with @Yankees. The club has not confirmed. #HotStove — MLB (@MLB) December 7, 2013

THIS JUST IN: Yankees and OF Carlos Beltran have agreed to a 3-year, $45 million deal. — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 7, 2013