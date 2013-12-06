Reports: Beltran agrees to 3 year deal with Yankees

Posted 9:04 pm, December 6, 2013, by , Updated at 09:32PM, December 6, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)– Several reports say that the New York Yankees and Carlos Beltran have agreed to a three year deal.

Cardinals OF Carlos Beltran became a free agent after the 2013 World Series.

Reports say the deal is $15 million per year.

Beltran was a two-time All-Star in two years with the Cardinals, hitting 56 home runs.

6 comments

  • Stink Fistula

    I don’t know that this brings the Yankees closer to a World Series appearance……..but for Beltran’s sake I hope so. Best of luck to a real class act and gentleman , he embraces the Team Concept.

  • CHUCK

    GOOD LUCK CARLOS. SORRY TO SEE YOU LEAVE THE CARDINALS. YOU ARE ONE OF MY FAVORITE PLAYERS. HOPE THIS BRINGS YOU A WS RING WITH THE YANKEES. YOU DESERVE IT!!

  • rherboth57@gmail.com

    A great big THANK YOU BELTRAN for the time you gave us in St. Louis, Hope things work out well for you!!!

Comments are closed.