Reports: Beltran agrees to 3 year deal with Yankees
ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)– Several reports say that the New York Yankees and Carlos Beltran have agreed to a three year deal.
Cardinals OF Carlos Beltran became a free agent after the 2013 World Series.
Reports say the deal is $15 million per year.
Beltran was a two-time All-Star in two years with the Cardinals, hitting 56 home runs.
6 comments
Stink Fistula
I don’t know that this brings the Yankees closer to a World Series appearance……..but for Beltran’s sake I hope so. Best of luck to a real class act and gentleman , he embraces the Team Concept.
Stl
Good luck and best wishes.
CHUCK
GOOD LUCK CARLOS. SORRY TO SEE YOU LEAVE THE CARDINALS. YOU ARE ONE OF MY FAVORITE PLAYERS. HOPE THIS BRINGS YOU A WS RING WITH THE YANKEES. YOU DESERVE IT!!
rherboth57@gmail.com
A great big THANK YOU BELTRAN for the time you gave us in St. Louis, Hope things work out well for you!!!
Denise Brown
You were a big inspiration to all of your young teammates, Carlos. I know I appreciated you as a fan. I really hate to see you go. God Bless you!
ted salvia
a real class act, a true cardinal. best of every thing in the future:
