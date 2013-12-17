× Police arrest man who says he shot his friend

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office has filed murder charges against a St. Louis man accused of shooting a 22-year-old to death.

Authorities arrested Lamar Gayfield, 23, of the 1200 block of Hogan on Monday. Investigators say the shooting happened Sunday evening. Gayfield told officers he shot Ryon Lathon, 22, after he said Lathon pointed a gun a him.

Gayfield said he and Lathon were friends. Lathon was shot several times in the chest and died at the shooting scene. Two guns were recovered from the scene.

Gayfield is charged with First Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action. He’s being held without bond.